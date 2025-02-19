World Food Championships Returns to Indianapolis for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The World Food Championships announced today that it is returning to Indianapolis at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and will move the 2025 Main Event into October. Scheduled for Thursday, October 16 to Sunday, October 19, WFC will once again be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion as it celebrates its 13th annual tournament. The 2024 championship included over 300 teams, 1,200 chefs, and competitors from more than 35 states and 30 unique participating countries. The teams were competing for over $450,000 in prize money and championship status across a variety of everyday cooking categories that included: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, and Vegetarian.

Since its debut in 2012, WFC has amassed a tremendous worldwide following, providing a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at its events, as well as numerous live and made-for-TV shows. In addition to popularizing competitive cooking, the WFC platform has had an undeniable impact on the food industry, facilitating the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and supporting communities via partnerships with various local non-profits, charities, and food banks throughout the United States. In short, the WFC platform has given birth to “Food Sport” and “Food Champs” from all backgrounds by providing a level playing field, a fair judging system, innovative culinary programming, ambassador opportunities, TV visibility and a process that allows talented culinary teams to compete in ways never seen.

“After the success of our championship event in 2024, we are excited to make our return to Indianapolis this year,” said Mike Eaton, World Food Championships CEO. “Beyond that, we are looking forward to adding a number of additional programming elements to this year’s event that promises to make the experience even more consumer-friendly, entertaining, and delicious for both our competitors and fans of Food Sport.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with the team at World Food Championships to bring this unique and one-of-a-kind event back to our market, which is truly becoming a destination for events of all kinds,” added Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion is the perfect facility to invite Hoosiers and a global audience to explore and experience culinary excellence. We are grateful to the leadership team at the World Food Championships for their commitment to the State of Indiana.”

WFC will be making additional announcements in the coming weeks regarding modifications to its tournament model, and unique features that promise to enhance the consumer experience and competition. Global qualification events have already begun – for additional details and to stay up to date on all things related to the World Food Championships visit worldfoodchampionships.com or follow World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships), Twitter (X) (@WorldFoodChamp), and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world’s best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across multiple categories. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2025 World Food Championships will take place October 16-19 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

About the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

The Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center is a modern public event facility that annually hosts more than 400 meetings, shows, sports and agricultural events, including the Indiana State Fair. The year-round management of the Fairgrounds is overseen by the Indiana State Fair Commission which is a quasi-governmental agency that was established in 1992, with the mission to preserve and enhance the Indiana State Fairgrounds and the annual Indiana State Fair for the benefit of all citizens of Indiana. For more information visit www.indianastatefair.com.