World Plant-Based Awards To Be Presented At The 2nd Annual Plant Based World Conference & Expo

NEW YORK, NY – Plant Based World Conference & Expo (PBW) and FoodBev Media are pleased to announce The World Plant-Based Awards will be presented during the opening day of the 2nd annual event taking place at the Javits Center in New York, October 2-3, 2020. There will be 15 categories judged by seasoned industry experts who will be looking to celebrate innovation and excellence across the plant-based food and drink industry. All entries must be received before close of business Friday, July 24, 2020. For details, click here.

“Having these prestigious awards presented at Plant Based World is a wonderful way to recognize the best plant-based products, and we encourage everyone in the industry to take the opportunity to enter their product or service for consideration,” said Chris Nemchek, General Manager, JD Events, producers of the event. “We look forward to working with FoodBev Media and featuring the newest, tastiest and most innovative plant-based products and services on our show floor as well as through the awards program.”

Judges will be interested in products that have been launched/created/rebranded within the last year in the following categories: best milk alternative, dairy product alternative, meat alternative, as well as the best plant-based beverage, condiment, dessert/confectionery, functional product, seafood, snack, protein, packaging, sustainability, start-up, business and non-food product. For details and deadlines, visit https://www.foodbev.com/world-plant-based-awards/ or email awards@foodbev.com

“We are known for operating several established and respected awards programs and we are thrilled to be offering these new awards in conjunction with Plant Based World,” said Laura Nettle, Awards Marketing Executive, FoodBev Media. “Newcomer brands or businesses that clearly communicate their benefits – from nutrition, health and functionality, to fun or simple refreshment and have delivered a unique proposition either through innovative ingredients or packaging, environmental sustainability, clean label or ethical behavior should certainly apply.”

The 2nd Annual Plant Based World Conference & Expo (PBW) is scheduled for October 2-3 at the Javits Center in New York City. Following a successful launch, attendees will have an opportunity to visit more than 250 plant-based vendors in the exhibit hall and have access to educational sessions in three different forums focused on business, healthcare, and community as well as extensive networking opportunities.

