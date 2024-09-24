World’s Cold Chain Leaders Gather in Florida to Hear from New Global Cold Chain Alliance CEO

More than 600 leaders from the temperature-controlled logistics industry will hear from Sara Stickler, the new Chief Executive of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), as the 2024 GCCA Convention opens in Bonita Springs, Florida.

GCCA is the international association representing temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics and transportation. GCCA’s members are based around the world, storing and transporting temperature-sensitive products such as food and pharmaceuticals at national, regional and global levels. Over the next three days GCCA Convention 2024 will welcome speakers and delegates from North America, Europe, South America and Africa to discuss key opportunities and challenges for the global cold chain.

Sara Stickler joined GCCA as President & CEO on 3rd September 2024, following six years leading WTS International. She will tell GCCA Convention delegates today: “At a time of ongoing instability in our global economy and society, the cold chain has proved its value and resilience. I am proud of the way that our industry has met the challenges of a global pandemic, geo-political tensions and changing climate. Time and again our members show their ability to solve problems, innovate and invest. These characteristics of our industry stand us in good stead for the coming decade when we expect demand for temperature-controlled logistics to grow alongside fast changing populations in a warming world.

“GCCA is a vital organisation providing a forum for cold chain professionals. We are proud to provide the global cold chain with a voice. We will continue to champion the needs of temperature-controlled logistics as we educate policy makers and regulators about the importance, value and unique characteristics of temperature-controlled logistics and seek the conditions that will allow businesses to innovate, to foster new talent and to invest in the cold chain of the future.

“I also look forward to working with members to increase the value and relevance of our membership offer, providing world leading events and networking, advisory services, and market intelligence.”

Other speakers at GCCA Convention 2024 will include Jason Schenker (Chairman of The Futurist Institute and the President of Prestige Economics, ranked one of the most accurate financial forecasters and futurists in the world), Rachel Wilson (Director of Cybersecurity, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and Former Head of Counterterrorism Operations and the National Security Agency), Xinnan Li (Cold Chain Analyst at Rabobank) and Nicola Twilley (New Yorker Journalist, and author of ‘Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet and Ourselves’) Full programme can be found here.

Find out more at www.gcca.org/events/gcca-convention/

Shane Brennan, GCCA Senior Vice President Global Communications, +44 7584 066160

About the Global Cold Chain Alliance

The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) is the leading association advocating on behalf of the temperature-controlled warehousing, transportation and logistics industry while promoting best practices through research, industry benchmarking, networking, and education. GCCA unites all partners to be innovative leaders in the movement of perishable products globally.

About the Global Cold Chain Foundation

The Global Cold Chain Foundation (GCCF) is the primary source for education, training, research and technical information on the proper handling and storage of perishable products and the development of best practices for the safe, efficient, and reliable movement of food and other temperature sensitive commodities globally.