York Street Market Taps Greenleaf Foods, SPC as its First-Ever Plant-Based Partner

CHICAGO – Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of the Lightlife® (“Lightlife) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”) brands, announced today its latest foodservice partnership with York Street Market, a producer and distributor of premium ready-to-eat food solutions, to become its first-ever plant-based protein and cheese provider. Debuting this month, Field Roast and Lightlife signature products will be featured in four new plant-based offerings on York Street Market menus, including sandwiches and snack boxes.

“York Street Market is known for providing high-quality and convenient meal options to consumers who are on-the-go, and we’re proud to be their first plant-based partner,” said Adam Grogan, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “This partnership follows an incredible year of innovation and expanded access to our Lightlife and Field Roast products, and further builds on our ability to meet consumers where they are, whether that’s in an airport, office space, or sports venue. Through York Street’s ability to service the Northeast and Midwest regions, we can invite even more plant-based protein and plant-based curious consumers to trial a variety of our Field Roast and Lightlife products.”

The new plant-based menu additions will include:

· Snack Box: Features Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni alongside Chao Creamery Plant-Based Creamy Original Slices and crackers

o Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni is authentically crafted with the perfect blend of fennel, paprika and cayenne for flavor that favors the bold, while delivering 7g of protein in every serving.

o Coconut-based Chao Creamery Creamy Original dairy-free slices offer a delicious taste and texture that peels easily, shreds well and melts just like traditional dairy cheese.

· Field Roast Breakfast Sandwich: Features Field Roast Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty, Chao Creamery Plant-Based Tomato Cayenne Slices, JUST Egg and chipotle aioli on an English muffin

o The Field Roast Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty is perfectly seasoned with sage, rosemary and cracked black pepper, and offers 12g of protein to help kickstart your day.

o Crafted with a hint of tomato, bell pepper and cayenne, Chao Creamery Plant-Based Tomato Cayenne Slices offer a complex, cheesy flavor with the perfect pinch of heat for a sharp and spicy bite.

· Lightlife Breakfast Sandwich: Features Lightlife Smoky Bacon Tempeh Strips, Chao Creamery Plant-Based Creamy Original Slices and JUST Egg on an English muffin

o With a savory yet sweet flavor, Lightlife Smoky Bacon Tempeh Strips are made with simple ingredients like organic soybeans, brown rice and spices, and include 12g of protein in each serving.

o Coconut-based Chao Creamery Creamy Original dairy-free slices offer a delicious taste and texture that peels easily, shreds well and melts just like traditional dairy cheese.

· BLT: Features Lightlife Smoky Bacon Tempeh Strips with lettuce, tomato and vegan mayonnaise on multi-grain ciabatta

With more than 50 plant-based offerings across the Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios—including plant-based chicken, sausages, pepperoni, and cheese—Greenleaf Foods, SPC is well-positioned to offer York Street Market customers fresh, deliciously-tasting plant-based options on-the-go.

“As the leading fresh food solutions company throughout the Northeast and Midwest, York Street Fresh Market is dedicated to meeting our customers’ changing tastes, which include an increased demand for accessible, great tasting plant-based options,” said Joe Lorenzo, President and CEO of Lorenzo Food Group and York Street Market. “We’re excited to be working with industry leader Greenleaf Foods, SPC as our first-ever plant-based partner to feature a variety of their delicious, protein-packed products as part of these new menu options.”

For more information on Field Roast, visit FieldRoast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, for more information on Lightlife, visit Lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

ABOUT YORK STREET MARKET

York Street Fresh Market, a family-owned business, is dedicated to high standards and believes in doing things the right way versus the easy way – there is no cutting corners and no substitute for high-class ingredients packed with flavor. Premium quality, hand-crafted food is more than what we do, it is core to who we are. We are proud of our roots and are guided by the spirit of family. Our level of commitment to fresh, tasty food is matched only by our commitment to treating our patrons like family. We have thought through every detail in order to deliver our customers premium, healthy, and convenient dining options that fit their on-the-go lives without compromise.

###

