Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs to Retire in 2026

KFC parent Yum Brands said that CEO David Gibbs would retire next year after more than five years in the role.

The board has established a succession planning committee to appoint the next CEO, Yum Brands said, adding Gibbs would continue to lead the company during the search process until his retirement in the first quarter of 2026.

Yum has a deep bench of talent … that we believe will lead the company to pick an internal hire,” TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles said.

