Zambo and Gomes Featured on Panels at National Supermarkets Association Women’s Forum

(Iselin, NJ) – Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) is proud to share that two of its team members participated on panels at the National Supermarkets Association (NSA) Women’s Forum, held June 8, 2022 in New York City. The inaugural full day program was attended by more than 200 people.

This year, the NSA dedicated the month of June to empowering women in the supermarket industry that often go unrecognized. The Women’s Forum highlighted women in the industry who have paved the way for others.

Donna Zambo, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, ARS, was featured on the Leadership Panel; and Jacqueline Gomes, Registered Dietician, ARS participated on the Health and Wellness/Work Life Balance Panel.

“Allegiance has been a longtime supporter of the NSA and values their work in advocating for the interests of independent supermarket owners, especially in the tri-state area,” expressed John T. Derderian, President and Chief Operating Officer of ARS. “We are grateful the association recognized the essential roles of women in the industry and giving their voice a platform and recognition with this event.”

Photos: 1) Jacqueline Gomes, RDN and Donna Zambo, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Allegiance Retail Services, a Diamond Sponsor of the NSA Women’s Forum.

2) Master of Ceremony Hilda Estevez, Meteorologist and wife of Billy Estevez, Estevez Markets/Foodtown; Jacqueline Gomes, RDN, ARS/ Foodtown; ; Donna Zambo, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Allegiance Retail Services; and Melissa Estevez-Fernandez co-owner/operator with husband Mike Fernandez of Foodtown of Bayside.

