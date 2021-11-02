Zoglo’s Incredible Food Corp. Partners with Ontario-Based Foodservice Provider to Launch New Plant-Based Product Line

TORONTO – Zoglo’s Incredible Food Corp. (CSE: ZOG) (“Zoglo’s” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Classic Touch Foods (“Classic Touch”), a division of Ontario-based Classic Group of Companies, to introduce 100% plant-based and vegan offerings that will be made available to both retail and foodservice sectors.

The partnership will entail the creation of a co-branded product line including ready-to-heat and eat offerings such as Lasagna, Butter Chicken, and Spaghetti & Meatballs leveraging Zoglo’s plant-based expertise and Classic Touch’s innovative meal creation and supply chain.

Classic Touch Foods is a full-service Food Manufacturing Facility based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, providing clients with a wide selection of RTE (ready-to-eat) products offered throughout Ontario and other parts of Canada. Classic Touch facilitates all the food production for the Classic Group’s divisions including Classic Cuisine and Classique Event Planning & Catering. Classic Touch creates foods from simple continental breakfasts to elite functions, using the freshest ingredients ensuring optimal flavor and taste. The team consists of chefs, executive administration, food handlers, warehouse staff, drivers, and event & catering coordinators who are all assembled at their state of the art ready-to-eat 50,000 square foot production facility.

“We have noticed a major shift in the food industry and customer trends shifting towards eating plant-based food. Partnering with Zoglo’s Incredible Foods to create plant-based home meal replacements has helped our team create a whole new world of innovative menu options,” commented Louie Belcastro, President of Classic Touch Foods and Classic Group of Companies. “Plant-based meal solutions are a growing need and becoming a preferred taste of consumers – it’s very exciting to be part of this venture and usher in the next era of healthy eating.”

“We are extremely excited about this new arrangement and looking forward to creating new meal solutions that will soon see Zoglo’s Incredible & Classic Touch Foods combine our collective expertise to build in a new segment of plant-based food innovation.” said Anthony Morello, CEO of Zoglo’s.

ABOUT ZOGLO’S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo’s Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo’s Incredible Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo’s Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo’s products have been in distribution in over 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG.

ABOUT CLASSIC GROUP OF COMPANIES:

The Classic Group of Companies has continued its growth by adding four unique divisions; Classic Cuisine, Classique Event Planning & Catering, Riviera Catering, and Classic Touch Foods. It is your “one-stop solution” for foodservice and event excellence. Our innovative 50,000 sq. ft. building and 15,000 sq. ft. HACCP certified commercial kitchen takes great pride in serving the GTA’s finest events, corporate offices, and foodservice venues. Our products and services are continually updated to meet the changing needs of our customers.

The Classic Group of Companies is a member of the Canadian Restaurant & Food Services Association (CRFA), Convenience Caterers & Food Manufacturers Association, National Automatic Merchandising Association, and the Markham Board of Trade (MBT). The company has been acknowledged by Markham’s Best Business Practice as well as the City of Toronto’s Community Service Partnerships (CSP) with Recognition and Outstanding Business Awards. The Classic Group of Companies is a proud supporter of the Annual Bicycle Classic for the City of Toronto, The Children’s Breakfast Clubs, Schools for Children of the World and the Seniors are Important Dinner Program.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as ‘proposed’, ‘expects’, ‘intends’, ‘may’, ‘will’, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes, but is not limited to the intended use of the net proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.