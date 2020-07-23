Zuul Secures $ 9 Million to Operate Ghost Kitchens Throughout NYC

NEW YORK — Zuul announced today that it has secured $9 million in funding to expand its ghost kitchen operations throughout New York City. The company, which currently operates its flagship location at 30 Vandam Street, services brands that deliver to both residential and commercial customers throughout downtown Manhattan. Zuul will deploy the capital to expand its footprint across high demand areas of the five boroughs.

Zuul’s kitchens are optimized for delivery-only operations. This enables brands to expand their market share without the high risk and structural costs of investing in real estate and front of house operating overhead. Zuul provides a scalable, plug-and-play infrastructure around its kitchens, including onsite operational support and a proprietary digital marketplace to support demand generation. The comprehensive suite of services extends the delivery capabilities of restaurants and virtual brands.

“By raising this additional capital, Zuul can continue to play a central role in the restaurant industry’s accelerating shift toward delivery while addressing the challenges this shift presents,” said Corey Manicone, Co-Founder and CEO of Zuul. “We partner with restaurants to improve the experience end-to-end. As Zuul expands, so too can our members dynamically scale and drive attractive incremental unit economics.”

Sean Fitzgibbons, Co-Founder and CBO of Zuul, also notes, “Zuul’s physical and digital infrastructure provides the differentiated value layer in the tech-enabled food delivery evolution. This is reflected by the waiting list of brands who have already committed to partnering with Zuul at future locations across NYC.”

About Zuul

Zuul supports our restaurant partners with a range of operational and strategic services to de-risk restaurant expansion and optimize for delivery. The company’s mission is to help people thrive in the business of food.

Zuul contact information:

[email protected] – https://www.zuul.com/