1-Year Commercial Cod Moratorium Ordered For Northern Gulf of St. Lawrence

Two days after the 30th anniversary of the 1992 cod moratorium that decimated the Newfoundland and Labrador economy, Ottawa has closed commercial cod fishing in the northern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

On Monday, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray announced a one-year ban on directed commercial fishing in the northern Gulf of St. Lawrence in order to give young fish time to reach maturity.

“I do understand just how important the cod fishery is for people in the Gulf area,” said the minister in an interview with CBC News. “This is going to be a disappointment to many fish harvesters and their communities.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News