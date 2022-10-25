100% Mercury Tested Tuna, Salmon from Safe Catch Now Available at Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO – California-based Safe Catch, the only seafood company in the world with the breakthrough technology to test every single tuna and salmon to a strict mercury limit, is now available in more than 1500 Walmart stores nationwide. Selections vary by store and include Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna, Safe Catch Wild Albacore Tuna, and Safe Catch Wild Pacific Pink Salmon. These same Safe Catch products can also be purchased online at Walmart.com.

Safe Catch is widely recognized for its innovative mercury-testing technology—the company has tested over 7 million fish to date with the lowest mercury limits of any brand. After becoming Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified earlier this year, all Safe Catch Wild Tuna and Wild Salmon will carry the MSC blue fish label by the end of 2022 in a show of commitment to sustainability for consumers.

“Safe Catch is driven by our mission to provide consumers with tested pure and delicious seafood, while protecting purity in our oceans. We are proud to be Walmart’s supplier partner as we share the commitment to deliver products that are sustainable for people and for the planet,” said Safe Catch Co-Founder and President Sean Wittenberg. “Now that Safe Catch is available in Walmart stores, even more consumers will have access to enjoy and benefit from the only 100% mercury tested shelf-stable tuna and salmon.”

Safe Catch uses artisan preparation and cooking methods that preserve the natural health benefits of the fish and tastes amazing. Safe Catch hand packs sashimi-grade tuna steaks and salmon filets, seals them in the can and cooks them in the fish’s natural juices. This retains much more nutrients and flavor than conventional twice-cooked canned fish that is packed in water, oil, or broth.

“We remain committed to providing our customers with the healthiest seafood in the world with full transparency so they can eat and feed their families with confidence,” said Wittenberg.

Safe Catch Elite and Ahi Wild Tunas are the only tuna products to meet Consumer Reports’ “Low Mercury” criteria set for vulnerable populations like pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children. Safe Catch is the official seafood of the American Pregnancy Association.

To find Walmart stores that carry Safe Catch products, visit the Store Locator on https://safecatch.com.

About Safe Catch

Safe Catch is a technology-driven seafood company seeking to revolutionize the seafood industry by offering mercury-tested, sustainable, and delicious seafood. Safe Catch invented a proprietary technology to test every single tuna and salmon for mercury and is the only brand to do this. To date, the company has tested over 6 million fish for mercury and is the official seafood of the American Pregnancy Association. Safe Catch tuna and salmon are Certified Keto and Paleo, Whole30 Approved, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified plastic neutral and BPA-NI.