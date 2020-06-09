124 Coronavirus Cases Reported at Pacific Seafood Facilities In Newport

Pacific Seafood on Sunday disclosed that 124 of its employees and local contractors have tested positive for coronavirus in what is the second largest workplace outbreak of the virus in the state to date.

The number reported by the business is nearly twice what the Oregon Health Authority initially reported Sunday morning. An Oregon Health Authority spokesman said the state pulls the data once a day and that the number of confirmed positives had risen since it collected the data early Sunday.

The public health investigation into the outbreak began June 2, according to the state. State officials said the initial tally fell below the threshold for public disclosure, which the state set at more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 workers.

