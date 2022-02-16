2021 Maine Lobster Harvest the Most Valuable in the History of the Fishery

According to recently updated data from the Maine Department of Marine Resources, 2021 was the most valuable year in the history of Maine’s lobster fishery. At $724,949,426, the landed value for the iconic fishery jumped by 75 percent over 2020, by far the single largest increase in value, year over year.

Of note, the increase in value from 2020 to 2021, $312,464,172, was more than the total landed value in 2009.

“The Maine lobster industry remains a cornerstone of our states coastal economy and identity because of the uncompromising commitment to quality that follows every lobster, from trap to table,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I will continue to work tirelessly to support this vital Maine heritage industry.” “The extraordinary value earned last year by Maine lobster harvesters is a clear reflection of strong consumer confidence in the Maine lobster brand and the products and people it represents,” said Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Office of Maine Governor Janet T. Mills