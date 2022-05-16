2022 Commercial California King Salmon Season Off to a Great Start

SAN FRANCISCO- Only available now through the summer months, fresh, wild-caught California King salmon is here to enjoy, just in time for outdoor entertaining and summer celebrations. Officially kicking off at the beginning of May, California’s commercial fishermen are reporting a good season start despite some restrictions due to continued conservation efforts.

“We are happy to report that the season is officially off to a great start and we are seeing a lot of fish filling up local markets,” said David Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of the California Salmon Council. “We encourage salmon lovers to look and ask for it, whether it’s at their local super market or favorite restaurant, so they can enjoy the freshest and most delicious wild salmon one can buy.”

Wild-caught, California King salmon can be found locally at select grocery stores, fish markets, fine restaurants, farmers markets and even direct from fisherman, right off the dock. Renowned for their firm texture, robust flavor and for containing higher levels of Omega-3 fatty acids than other salmon varieties, California King salmon also provides consumers with a sustainable, responsible option.

For more information about California King salmon, including new recipes to enjoy this season, visit calkingsalmon.org or follow the California Salmon Council on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.