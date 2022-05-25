4,000 Shrimp Tacos at ASC’s First 2022 US Marketing Event

Aquaculture Stewardship Council Seafood May 25, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS – Taco time! The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and partners served up nearly 4,000 grilled, ASC-certified shrimp tacos to attendees at the 2022 Twin Cities Grillfest this past weekend.

ASC’s pop-up was the first of more than a dozen events the nonprofit will be holding in Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Miami this year as part of its “New Way to Seafood” promotion to introduce U.S. consumers to the purpose of ASC certification and the meaning behind its sea green certification label on seafood products.

At the May 21-22 Grillfest event, ASC partnered with Fortune Fish & Gourmet’s Coastal Seafoods to serve up grilled tacos made with Del Pacifico Seafood’s Pacific white farmed shrimp to thousands of guests, communicating the positive impacts of responsible aquaculture and ASC’s certification program. 

ASC’s booth was one of the most popular at the perennial Twin Cities festival held at the CHS Field baseball park with the line for tacos never less than 20 and attendees soaking up information about ASC’s highest seafood standards under the springtime Twin Cities sun.

ASC’s 2022 local market activations will continue throughout the year in select cities, including Minneapolis, with new pop-ups featured at restaurants, grocery stores and additional food festivals. Events conclude in Miami, Oct. 20-23, where ASC will serve and present at the world-renowned South Beach Seafood Festival.

Related Articles

Seafood

Commissioner Nikki Fried and FDACS Announce Launch of Field Portion of Aquaculture Education Program

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Seafood December 23, 2021

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Division of Aquaculture launched the field portion of its newest aquaculture education program. Students from the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast deployed 10 oyster cages containing 21,000 oysters on a commercial aquaculture lease in the Apalachicola Bay.