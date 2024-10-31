50 Seafood Suppliers Join ReposiTrak’s Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak Seafood October 31, 2024

As regulatory deadlines draw near, 50 seafood suppliers have partnered with ReposiTrak to leverage its cutting-edge, hardware-free traceability solutions

SALT LAKE CITY — ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 50 new seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 50 new sustainable seafood suppliers are companies with a strong focus on quality and sustainability. One supplier, founded in 1996, is known for its premium wild Alaskan seafood, sourced directly from the pristine waters of Alaska. Another, established in 2014, promotes socially responsible, fair-trade certified shrimp harvesting from the Eastern Pacific. A third, with over a century of expertise, is celebrated for transforming the seafood dining experience with its innovative crab products, offering both restaurant and retail seafood solutions.

“Traceability is key to improving both compliance and operational efficiency for these suppliers,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our hardware-free solution, with the ability to exchange data in any format, allows suppliers to seamlessly connect with any retailer in our network, regardless of their data requirements. This makes it a truly universal solution for traceability, helping suppliers meet regulatory needs and streamline operations.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

Related Articles

Seafood

Loyola Marymount University-Led Team Wins National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator Award to Create Seafood Traceability Tool

Loyola Marymount University Seafood September 28, 2021

The world cephalopod catch, which includes octopuses and squid, has increased significantly over the past six decades. But octopus species are often misidentified, and their catch numbers and locations inaccurately reported, research shows, prompting fears that a dearth of data about these mollusks could lead to overfishing, threatening their future.

Meat & Poultry

ReposiTrak Adds 20 New Meat, Poultry and Meat Alternative Suppliers to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network for FSMA 204 and Beyond

ReposiTrak Meat & Poultry April 25, 2024

Among the new members are producers of cured and smoked meats, fresh and frozen poultry, fully cooked options, on-the-go meat snacks and plant-based meat alternatives. They include a nationally recognized leader in poultry and several suppliers of premium sausage who have been in operation for more than a century. Each supplier will use RTN to efficiently share traceability data with their retail and wholesale customers who now require FSMA 204-level traceability for more food categories than are included on the FDA’s Food Traceability List.