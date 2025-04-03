$5B Proposal for Salmon Restoration Aimed at Addressing Tribal Lawsuit

A group of state lawmakers proposed spending an additional $5 billion for salmon recovery projects stemming from the state’s long-running tribal fishing rights lawsuit.

The proposal would be funded by special bonds backed by an existing tax on public utilities that currently funds local public works projects — a reshuffling that has local governments concerned.

The salmon recovery bonds, expected over 13 years, would pay for replacing Washington State Department of Transportation culverts that block spawning salmon, among other habitat restoration efforts under a 2013 federal court injunction.

