$5B Proposal for Salmon Restoration Aimed at Addressing Tribal Lawsuit

Mike Reicher, Seattle Times Seafood April 3, 2025

A group of state lawmakers proposed spending an additional $5 billion for salmon recovery projects stemming from the state’s long-running tribal fishing rights lawsuit.

The proposal would be funded by special bonds backed by an existing tax on public utilities that currently funds local public works projects — a reshuffling that has local governments concerned.

The salmon recovery bonds, expected over 13 years, would pay for replacing Washington State Department of Transportation culverts that block spawning salmon, among other habitat restoration efforts under a 2013 federal court injunction.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Seattle Times.

Related Articles

Seafood

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) Challenges Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife’s Illegal 24-Hour Surveillance of Crabbing Boats

The New Civil Liberties Alliance Seafood November 19, 2024

The Department sustains the program by forcing fishermen to pay for electronic monitoring systems that they must install on their boats or else face criminal sanctions. Representing local crab fishing boat Captains Sara Franey, Brent Young and Mark Young, NCLA asks the Washington Superior Court to stop this unconstitutional surveillance regime, which does not improve upon cheaper, less intrusive existing methods for monitoring crab stocks.