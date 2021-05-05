60+ Leading Organizations Urge Congress to Support National Seafood Campaign

U.S. SEAFOOD COMMUNITY STRONGLY SUPPORTS A NATIONAL SEAFOOD COUNCIL TO DEVELOP A HOLISTIC CONSUMER MARKETING & PUBLIC EDUCATION INITIATIVE
More than 60 leading organizations in the nation’s diverse seafood community sent a letter to Congress today to support a comprehensive, nationwide seafood marketing and public education campaign as recommended by NOAA’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Council (MAFAC) in July 2020.
Seafood is the healthiest, most environmentally sustainable form of animal protein production on the planet, but Americans are not eating nearly enough for optimal health as outlined in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. An unprecedented public education campaign, with initial support from the federal government, is needed to inspire a shift in consumer behavior and to measurably increase American seafood consumption from the current 16 lbs. to 26 lbs. per capita, which is the recommended two servings per week. To support this campaign, the letter to Congress (House and Senate) requests an initial appropriation for $25 million.
As recommended by NOAA’s MAFAC, an industry-led, federally-supported National Seafood Council will develop and execute a holistic seafood marketing and education campaign to build a more resilient seafood sector, improve public health, and foster a healthier planet.
The U.S. seafood community strongly supports a National Seafood Council. In 2020, MAFAC conducted interviews with more than 50 seafood industry leaders from across the country and reported there was national support for the concept. The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) has received a similar favorable response to the concept and has formed an industry-represented National Seafood Council (NSC) Task Force to lay a foundation for the Council’s future work.
“The National Seafood Council Task Force will actively lay the foundation for the most all-encompassing, consumer-facing seafood marketing campaign in our nation’s history,” said Jim Motos, SVP of Consumer Brands Division, Rich Products and Chair of Seafood Nutrition Partnership.
The National Seafood Council will establish one unified voice for the seafood industry and will remain positively focused on the areas of greatest agreement among the diverse seafood sector: public health. A broad-reaching, unified National Seafood Council will provide the scale needed to complement and amplify efforts of existing seafood marketing organizations and will focus on increasing seafood consumption as a whole and not at the species-specific level.
Recognizing the urgent need for Americans to eat more seafood for overall wellness, the initial focus of the National Seafood Council will be to promote the immense health benefits of consuming sustainable seafood, which includes U.S. wild-caught fisheries and aquaculture.
“With an initial influx of federal funds and strong industry leadership, a National Seafood Council can build a stronger more resilient seafood sector — one that supports our fishermen, our environment, and Americans’ health,” said Linda Lai Cornish, president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership.
Industry leaders interested in learning more about the National Seafood Council Task Force may contact Margaret Henderson, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Seafood Nutrition Partnership.
SUPPORT LETTER SIGNATORIES
