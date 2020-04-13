A Holiday Crawfish Tradition Lives On in New Orleans

One of the foods synonymous with the city of New Orleans is crawfish, which just happens to be a Holy Week staple as well.

Owner Justin LeBlanc of Bevi Seafood Company expects to go through about 6,000 pounds of these small succulent seafood delights — even during a lockdown.

“Well, it’s usually our biggest day of the year. It’s a tradition for everybody to have Good Friday boils at their house. Whether it’s Good Friday or Easter, Holy Week is by far the busiest crawfish week of the year. This year’s a little unique, obviously, because of everything going on. But we’ve adapted to it. We made it drive-through.”

