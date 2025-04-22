A New Wave: Spirulina Smoked Salmon Goes Commercial

Texturized fresh spirulina gains EFSA greenlight as a non-novel ingredient, opening door to seafood analog commercialization

Raanana, Israel — Spirulina innovators SimpliiGood by AlgaeCore Technologies, Ltd., is advancing to commercial production of its 100% plant-based smoked salmon analog composed of highly nutritious spirulina microalgae.

Backed by US$4M in new funding, fresh EU regulatory clearance, and with pilots underway in Europe and Israel, the company is now bringing one of the most sustainable proteins to the mainstream market—reimagined as the world’s favorite fish.

From Pilot to Full Production

With the launch of its full-scale industrial manufacturing line, the company has transitioned to commercial output of its texturized fresh spirulina branded Simplii Texture. This enables the company to ramp up production of its breakthrough ingredient to hundreds of tons per year, allowing them to confidently meet an anticipated wave of demand for its novel smoked salmon analog.

AlgaeCore began as a cultivator and enricher of fresh, high-value food- and supplement-grade spirulina for B2B and B2C product makers, food service, and retailers. The company expanded into the food-tech arena giving its raw material an added role as a texturizer. Its proprietary platform can transform fresh spirulina into a range of fish alternatives that are naturally rich in protein, sustainable, and boast an excellent nutritional profile.

“No complex and expensive equipment, such as 3D printers or extrusion equipment are required to craft our texturized protein,” explains Baruch Dach, CTO and co-founder of AlgaeCore. “Our fresh, undried spirulina and a few natural ingredients are combined and passed through a machine that resembles a pasta roller to produce our spirulina-based smoked salmon in a simple process.”

AlgaeCore’s state-of-the art commercial facility is already primed to produce dozens of tons of texturized spirulina over the next few months. Each 1kg of Simplii Texture can be transformed into 3-4kg of its plant-based clean-label smoked salmon delicacy.

2 Techs in 1

At the heart of AlgaeCore’s innovation are dual IP-protected technologies that enable the creation of its salmon analog. The first is a decolorization tech that separates the green chlorophyl component from the spirulina. Rich in antioxidants and micronutrients, this high value sidestream is redirected into supplements or as a natural food colorant. The salmon replica’s pale pink hue is expressed through the remaining carotenoid pigment naturally present in spirulina.

SimpliiGood’s second texturizing technology consolidates the remaining mass into a high-moisture texturized vegetable protein. The result is a silky, yet fibrous structure of the analog presenting the same natural glossy finish as smoked salmon. The finished product offers consumers the same sensory experience of biting into real smoked salmon, with full nutrition plus a welcome, spirulina boost.

The salmon-like creation offers a concentrated natural source of whole protein (up to 70%) and nutrients, including iron and beta-carotene. The spirulina content can be tailored to meet the client’s preferences, comprising anywhere from 40% to 100% of the end product. Other ingredients include rice flour, tapioca, oil, and spices.

AlgaeCore’s solution can seamlessly plug into even the most traditional production lines. This makes it easy for food manufacturers to branch into alternative protein production, or to reformulate existing product lines with a nutritious spirulina upgrade. Simplii Texture is also appealing to fish product manufacturers seeking opportunities to diversify into plant-based alternatives. There is currently a global drive to ease the mounting strain on marine populations due to overfishing.

Regulatory Greenlight for Simplii Texture

“With overfishing of salmon at a crisis point, our spirulina-based smoked salmon analog is ready for commercial roll-out,” states Lior Shalev, AlgaeCore CEO and co-founder. “Our creation embodies the same look, mouthfeel, and great flavor as real salmon. It is already receiving outstanding reviews and traction, demonstrating genuine market share potential. Simplii Texture has gained regulatory approval in Europe as a non-novel ingredient and completed the pilot phase. Production is up to scale the ingredient is currently in the process of securing US-FDA approval.”

Simplii Texture is currently in pilot trials with a number of food manufacturers in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Holland, and Israel. The company projects the first spirulina smoked salmon creations under private label brands will hit the retail shelves within the next six months.

Sun Energized Spirulina

Powered by natural sunlight, AlgaeCore cultivates its spirulina in ponds housed in greenhouses situated in the southern desert region of Israel. More than 98% of the water used in the process is recycled. Spirulina also thrives on carbon, rendering it one of the most climate-friendly crops. It grows rapidly and in abundance with a harvest every 24 hours.

In 2023, AlgaeCore partnered with the Haifa Group to optimize its ready-to-use nutrient mixtures for commercial spirulina cultivation. This collaboration is proving to be instrumental in reducing spirulina costs and fortifying AlgaeCore’s supply chain. The start-up has raised more than US$19M in seed funds, with key investment coming from NFX, plus a recent US$4M innovation grant from the Israel Innovation Authority.

About AlgaeCore

AlgaeCore, Ltd. is the parent company of SimpliiGood, an established global brand specializing in sustainable, clean-label, and nutritious protein-based microalgae products. The company produces fish and meat analogs made entirely from spirulina via proprietary re-colorization and texturizing technologies. SimpliiGood operates on a B2B business model, serving clients such as food manufacturers, hospitality businesses, and retailers. In addition, the company markets fresh spirulina as a CPG product in the U.S. market, while also running a D2C pilot plant in Israel. SimpliiGood is a vertically integrated company, controlling all aspects of production from farming through R&D, cultivation, and processing to commercialization.