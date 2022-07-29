A Tale of Two Gulfs: Warming Waters Impact the Maine Lobster Industry

GULF OF MAINE — As climate change causes Maine waters to warm, lobstermen are forced to adapt to changes in the lobster industry.

“When I started, almost half the lobsters in the state of Maine were landed in this part of the state – Casco Bay region,” lobsterman Steve Train said. “We’re not even in the ballpark anymore.”

Train has been working in the lobster industry for upwards of 30 years. He’s seen the Gulf of Maine changing before his eyes. He works out of Long Island in Casco Bay in the western part of the gulf where warming waters have made his job more difficult.

“The lobsters are being caught in the Down East and good for them,” Train said. “What they’re catching is way beyond us.”

