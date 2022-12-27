Acadiana Seafood Hub: Grant will Stimulate Economy, Expand Teche-Area Seafood to 48 states

Local fishermen, entrepreneurs and food producers in the seafood business have worked hard to get their fresh catches and unique dishes sold at farmer’s markets and restaurants.

Thanks to the Port of Delcambre acquiring several grants designed to stimulate the local seafood economy with a new “multi-use” seafood hub, they will provide several resources for local food producers to expand their businesses.

The Acadiana regional seafood hub, located in Erath, Louisiana, will serve as a bridge between local fishermen and entrepreneurs in the food industry and the local population, according to Suzanne Dugas, grant administrator for Port of Delcambre.

