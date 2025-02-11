Ace Aquatec and JBT Marel Announce a Strategic Partnership

Global leader in food processing solutions, JBT Marel, names Ace Aquatec as preferred supplier of fish stunning solutions

JBT Marel, a global leader in food processing solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Ace Aquatec, a global pioneer of in-water electric fish stunning systems.

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to driving positive change in fish slaughter, handling, and processing globally through innovation, efficiency, sustainability, and welfare. Together, JBT Marel and Ace Aquatec will be able to offer customers a seamless product line for the entire seafood value chain covering harvesting and processing solutions with data insights software.

Ace Aquatec’s award-winning Humane Stunner Universal (A-HSU®) ensures humane, welfare-first stunning that avoids stress at harvest which can impact quality. The A-HSU® stuns fish insensible in a controlled, in-water environment in less than one second. The multi-award-winning system complements JBT Marel’s comprehensive fish processing portfolio, underlining the commitment of both companies to creating a sustainable fish industry.

Fish processors will benefit from the integration of solutions of both portfolios with improved processing results, lowered production costs, higher profits, and full traceability of the production process. With growing demand for higher welfare food – 85% of UK consumers believe that farmed fish should be awarded higher welfare protection – the JBT Marel and Ace Aquatec partnership means consumers, too, can be confident their purchasing choices are supporting responsible practices and enjoy fish with better welfare credentials and a reduced environmental footprint.

Commenting on the new partnership, Skuli Sigurdsson, Vice President of Fish, JBT Marel said;

“Our strategic partnership with Ace Aquatec strengthens our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and improving fish welfare. By combining our expertise in food processing with Ace Aquatec’s stunning technology, we can deliver a comprehensive, humane, and efficient solution that enhances seafood processing and meets the demands of clients and consumers alike.

This collaboration bridges a key gap in the processing line. Together, we can drive positive change, offering customers cost-effective, sustainable solutions while delivering high-quality seafood with a focus on ethics and care.”

Nathan Pyne-Carter, CEO of Ace Aquatec added;

“Kicking off 2025 as strategic partner with a global company like JBT Marel is a great boost for everyone at Ace Aquatec, and for those striving to improve fish welfare standards globally.

“This partnership will enable the delivery of comprehensive in-line solutions for the aquaculture sector and reflects our shared commitment to transforming the seafood processing industry globally. Together, we’re ready to set new standards in welfare first innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.”



About Ace Aquatec

Ace Aquatec is a cutting-edge aquaculture technology company. They partner with world-leading experts in various scientific fields to apply technological developments to aquaculture and marine industries. They design products to make fish farming more efficient and humane while protecting the environment. Their award-winning in-water electric stunners guarantee humane harvesting. Their underwater Biomass cameras provide farmers with accurate biomass of their fish as they grow helping improved feeding and harvesting. Their acoustic devices provide welfare-first sound technology to protect marine environments during offshore construction and move seals away from salmon farms.



From their head office in Dundee, Scotland, Ace Aquatec manages global R&D projects, manufacturing at two UK factories, and co-ordinates installers, engineers, and distributors of their products worldwide.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel is a leading global provider of integrated technology, equipment, software, and services to the food and beverage industry. Driven by a singular purpose—to transform the future of food—we empower businesses to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. We combine transformative technology, applied knowledge, and holistic thinking to solve your most pressing challenges and support your most ambitious goals. JBT Marel unites JBT and Marel, two pioneering companies with complementary strengths. With our combined portfolios, we’re exceptionally well-equipped to provide you with precisely the solutions you need. And with 12,000 talented professionals and a presence in over 30 countries, we offer a world of expertise and service excellence. Guided by sustainability and working in close partnership, we’re here to help you make a meaningful difference.

