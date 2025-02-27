Ace Aquatec Launches Welfare-Friendly Trout Stunning System in North America

Revolutionary Skid Based A-HSU® In-Water Electric Stunner to Debut at Ontario Aquaculture Association Conference

Ace Aquatec, a global leader in humane fish harvesting technology, is set to launch its innovative A-HSU® skid-mounted in-water electric trout stunner to the North American market. The official debut will take place at the 2025 Ontario Aquaculture conference at Fleming College in Lindsay, Canada, on February 27th.

Suitable for a wide range of freshwater production species, this first of its kind stunner has the capability to be skid-mounted, meaning its portability and usability across a range of terrain, lake or pond side, is greatly improved.

Offering a tried and tested solution to Canadian farmers and producers who are looking to improve welfare standards across their harvesting processes, the system complies with stringent regulations set by The National Farm Animal Care Council (NFACC) under the “Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Farmed Salmonids” and approved by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Agribusiness (OMAFA).

Capable of processing up to 15 tons of trout per hour, the A-HSU® skid-mounted stunner is highly adaptable and designed for use in various harvesting environments, including Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), while adhering to strict biosecurity protocols.

The A-HSU® system is the most effective and humane system available for stunning fish prior to slaughter and operates by pumping and recirculating water through a stun tube, where fish are introduced and exposed to a precisely controlled electric field, rendering them insensible almost immediately. This results in a humane slaughter process that reduces stress and crowding.

One of the first trout farmers in Canada to adopt a humane stunning system from Ace Aquatec, Arlen Taylor, Director of Operations at Cedar Crest, said:

“We were looking for an option for our farm that would get everyone on board in our industry, not only because of the strict welfare requirements but because it’s the right thing to do. Ace Aquatec’s in-water electric stunning system provided us with a reliable, efficient and welfare friendly solution that ensures fish are stunned instantly and humanely, reducing stress and improving overall product quality. Adapting the system to be mounted on a skid base is a perfect solution to meeting the needs of farmers across Canada and elsewhere.

As the industry moves toward higher welfare standards, having a proven technology that can be adapted to the needs of Canadian producers gives them confidence that they’re meeting best practices.”

Head of Sales at Ace Aquatec, Ben Perry, said:

“Bringing the A-HSU® skid-mounted trout stunner to Canada is a significant milestone for Ace Aquatec and a major step forward for humane aquaculture practices in the region.



“The industry is increasingly prioritising fish welfare, and our technology provides a solution that meets these high standards while enhancing operational efficiency and employee safety for farmers. Showcasing this system at the Ontario Aquaculture conference is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how we can help producers achieve high-quality fish while adhering to strict welfare requirements.”

After successfully implementing both land based and vessel based in-water electric stunners across multiple regions, Ace Aquatec is now focusing on the North American market, driven by the recent best management practices document published by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Agribusiness (OMAFA).

About Ace Aquatec

Ace Aquatec is a cutting-edge aquaculture technology company. They partner with world-leading experts in various scientific fields to apply technological developments to aquaculture and marine industries. They design products to make fish farming more efficient and humane while protecting the environment. Their award-winning in-water electric stunners are the only systems that guarantee humane harvesting. Their underwater Biomass cameras provide farmers with accurate biomass of their fish as they grow helping improved feeding & harvesting. Their acoustic devices provide welfare-first sound technology to protect marine environments during offshore construction and move seals away from salmon farms.

From their head office in Dundee, Scotland, Ace Aquatec manages global R&D projects, manufacturing at two UK factories, and co-ordinates installers, engineers, and distributors of their products worldwide. They have offices in Chile, Canada, and Norway and distribution partners in key markets.