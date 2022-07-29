Ace Aquatec, Regal Springs Tilapia Game Changer

A SCOTTISH aquaculture technology business has hailed a major link-up with a growing sustainable fish producer to sit alongside Scottish staples like salmon and cod.

Dundee-based Ace Aquatec has secured a significant contract with Regal Springs, one of the world’s largest premium tilapia producers, after it experienced a surge in global demand for the species said to be set to take a place amongst the UK’s current favourites.

Regal Springs claimed the sustainably raised fish is proven to be “good for forming part of a healthy balanced diet as it is high in protein but low in calories, fats and cholesterol”.

