Acme Smoked Fish Corp. Introduces Smoked Nova Salmon Convenience Pack

BROOKLYN, NY – Acme Smoked Fish Corp. today announced a new product to its family: the Smoked Nova Salmon Convenience Pack. Featuring four single-serve, individually-sealed packs of Acme’s classic Smoked Nova Salmon, the new pack offers freshness and convenience for a snack, lunch or on-the-go meal. The Convenience Pack joins other new ready-to-eat convenience items from Acme, including Smoked Salmon Poke Bowls and Atlantic Smoked Salmon Candy.

The convenience of the snack packs provide a healthy option for any meal at home, at the office or on the go. Acme offers tips for how to easily utilize the individual-size portions, including:

Roll the Smoked Nova Salmon with Cucumber Sticks and Yogurt Dip

Roll Smoked Nova Salmon in a Flour Tortilla with Cream Cheese

Spread on Flatbread with Smoked Nova Salmon and Tomato Slices

Top your Avocado Toast with Smoked Nova Salmon

Toss your Pasta with Cream, Dill and Smoked Nova Salmon

The unopened pre-sliced packs last in the refrigerator for up to 30 days, so customers can always have fresh and ready to enjoy smoked salmon.

“We are happy to introduce one of our customer favorites in an all-new format designed for convenience,” says Adam Caslow, Co-CEO of Acme Smoked Fish Corp. “Our Smoked Nova Salmon Packs are perfect for people looking for the convenience of a single-serve. My family and I look forward to introducing more innovative items for our customers to enjoy.”

Acme’s Smoked Salmon Convenience Pack is a finalist for the 2020 Seafood Excellence Awards in the Best New Retail Product category. The product was one of twelve finalists chosen from seventy entries in an awards program that recognizes the best new seafood products in the North American market.

Acme’s Smoked Nova Salmon is served and sold in restaurants, supermarkets, specialty retailers and bagel shops from coast to coast. The Atlantic-sourced salmon is cut at Acme’s production facility, then cured using the family’s blend of ingredients. The salmon is then slowly smoked using real hardwood. These techniques have been perfected over four generations of Acme’s history.

Smoked Salmon is an excellent source of protein: each convenience pack contains 12g of protein, and 1100mg of Omega-3 Fatty Acids. The salmon contains zero artificial ingredients and is naturally Gluten Free.

The new Smoked Nova Salmon Convenience Pack is available in an 8-oz package, each containing four 2-oz. individually sealed packs. Look for the new product in the refrigerated seafood section of Harris Teeter this month and coming soon to other retailers.

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation is a fourth-generation, family-owned company and the country’s leading smoked fish purveyor. Since the company’s beginning in the early 1900s, Acme has been committed to providing the highest quality of seafood specialties in an expanding number of varieties, from customer favorites like Smoked Nova, Pickled Herring and Whitefish Salad to innovative new products like Atlantic Smoked Salmon Candy Smoked Salmon and ready-to-eat Poke Bowls. Acme’s products are sold in retail and food service from coast to coast at the most recognizable supermarkets, specialty stores and bagel shops and enjoyed at restaurants and delicatessens under the Acme, Blue Hill Bay, Ruby Bay, and Great American brands. The company also hosts “Fish Friday” every Friday at their Brooklyn headquarters, selling smoked fish delicacies direct to consumers at wholesale prices.

To learn more, please visit www.acmesmokedfish.com. You can also follow along on Instagram at @acmesmokedfish for the latest updates.