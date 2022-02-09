ACME Smoked Fish Launches Togarashi Smoked Salmon Nationwide

BROOKLYN, NY – Acme Smoked Fish shared a new product now available for nationwide distribution: Togarashi Smoked Salmon. Inspired by the Japanese spice blend shichimi togarashi, or “seven flavor chili pepper”, this latest smoked salmon brings eaters an innovative and multifaceted flavor experience.



Togarashi Smoked Salmon begins with delicate cold-smoked salmon that’s seasoned with a proprietary Togarashi spice blend. Matt Ranieri, Ph.D., the Vice President of Technical Services at Acme who oversees R&D, explained that the team set out to balance their smoky salmon with a spice that reaches many dimensions – floral and bright flavors with the citrus zest; umami tastes with seaweed and sesame; and red chile and ginger for the pop of spice.



“When blending our Togarashi spices, we wanted to balance the citrus and chile peppers so that along with our smoky salmon, we could achieve a really vibrant and savory flavor,” Ranieri says. “In applying the seasoning after the salmon is cold smoked, the Togarashi flavors are fresh on the palate and work deliciously in many dishes.”



Togarashi is a treasured spice in Japanese cuisine that dates back to the 17th century. Together with Acme’s traditional methods of cold smoked salmon, this new product brings together two rich culinary traditions. Togarashi Smoked Salmon is meant to be enjoyed beyond the bagel: serving suggestions include in rice and grain bowls, sushi and sashimi style, alongside noodles, or simply enjoying on its own.



This latest product joins Acme’s extensive smoked salmon line-up, which also includes Nova Smoked Salmon, Gravlax, Pastrami Smoked Salmon, Lemon Pepper Smoked Salmon, and Everything Bagel Smoked Salmon.



Togarashi Smoked Salmon will be available soon nationally where Acme products are sold with an SRP of $6.99 (3 oz. package). The product is also available to ship nationwide via acmesmokedfish.com.





##



About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation



Based in Brooklyn, New York, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation is a fourth-generation, family-owned smoked fish purveyor. Since the company’s beginnings in the early 1900s, Acme has been committed to providing the highest quality of seafood specialties in an expanding number of varieties, from customer favorites like Smoked Nova, Pickled Herring and Whitefish Salad to innovative new products like Sashimi-style Smoked Salmon, ready-to-eat Poke Bowls, and Smoked Atlantic Salmon Candy. Acme’s products are sold in retail and food service from coast to coast at the most recognizable supermarkets, specialty stores and bagel shops and enjoyed at restaurants and delicatessens under the Acme, Blue Hill Bay, Ruby Bay, Spence & Co., and Great American brands. Acme also ships to homes nationwide right from the smokehouse. www.acmesmokedfish.com