Adapting For Success: Building Resilient Seafood Supply Chains

Minimising seafood supply chain disruption is the goal of a multi-year initiative. Our goal is to build capability and help seafood industry stakeholders prepare for disruption.

The new research, published in the international journal Reviews in Fish Biology and Fisheries, is part of our Valuing Sustainability Future Science Platform.

Lead author Dr Roshni Subramaniam said the project has had a big picture focus to engage with stakeholders in seafood supply chains. They’ve tapped that network through workshops and interviews, seeking perspectives on resilience and sustainability.

“We can then co-produce models and indicators with stakeholders that will support informed decision making within the industry,” said Roshni.

