Adopted: Dungeness Crab Fishery Management Plan

The News Guard Seafood October 22, 2021

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has adopted regulations for implementing the Oregon Dungeness Crab Fishery Management Plan (FMP).

The FMP describes the status of Dungeness crab and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife management of two commercial crab fisheries, bay and ocean, and the recreational crab fishery in the bays and ocean.

Dungeness crab is an iconic Oregon species and forms the economic backbone of commercial activity along the Oregon Coast, including tourism, recreational crabbing and seafood industries.

