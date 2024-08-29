Aerbio Unveils Fully Operational Pilot Line: Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Protein Production

The Netherlands — Aerbio, a pioneer in fermentation technology, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement: our pilot line is now fully operational. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the commercialization of Proton™, an ultra-sustainable protein-rich ingredient.

In a display of our commitment to innovation, the technical team has surpassed expectations, achieving conversion efficiencies of feedstock greater than anticipated. The cutting-edge pilot facility is now producing over 200 kg of Proton™ per month. This high-quality, single-cell protein, derived from naturally occurring microbes, will drive product and application development, including collaborations with industry leaders such as aquafeed producer BioMar.

“At Aerbio, we are relentless in our efforts to bring Proton™ to market,” said Kaspar Kristiansen, CEO of Aerbio. “This achievement showcases our visionary approach to creating a sustainable future. We are not just breaking the mould; we are redefining it.” Proton™ offers a scalable, sustainable alternative to traditional protein sources, requiring no arable land and no fossil fuels, with a carbon footprint up to 90% smaller than traditional protein sources.

Rob Mansfield, CTO of Aerbio, stated “Behind the scenes, an extraordinary amount of hard work and dedication has been invested into bringing this pilot online. We successfully navigated a number of significant challenges over the past couple of years, and it is a true testament to the team’s commitment that we have been able to deliver such an outstanding result.”

With the pilot facility now live, further application development for Proton™ will continue at larger scale, with Aerbio working with partners to optimise recipes for a range of applications in animal nutrition and beyond.

For more information about Aerbio and our innovative solutions, please visit http://www.aer.bio

