After a Brutal Few Years, the Best Time to Enjoy B.C. Oysters is Right Now

Consider the oyster, one of the world’s most perfect foods.

“Oysters are sustainably farmed, they are really good for you, and they are delicious,” says Malindi Taylor, co-owner of Fanny Bay Oysters. “They are mutually beneficial for the environment they are in. It’s restorative aquaculture, plus they taste great.”

Oysters are among the humblest and simplest of foodstuffs — and at the same time, the most luxurious and refined. B.C. produces some of the world’s very best, farmed in the pristine waters of Baynes Sound, around the Discovery Islands and off Vancouver Island’s west coast.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Vancouver Sun