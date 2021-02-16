Alaska Sea Grant Lands Gift to Boost Commercial Seafood Harvesters

Alaska Sea Grant at the University of Alaska Fairbanks has received a $450,000 donation from Northwest Farm Credit Services to fund several programs that support Alaska’s commercial seafood harvesters.

The donation from Northwest Farm Credit Services, a cooperative that finances farmers, ranchers, commercial fishermen and more, is directed to programs that provide business education and tools to current and aspiring Alaska commercial fishing business owners.

The donation will support:

