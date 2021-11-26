Alaska Symphony of Seafood: Winners Announced at Expo

The Alaska Symphony of Seafood held its first round of judging in Seattle this week and unveiled the results at Pacific Marine Expo on Friday, Nov. 19.

Julie Decker, executive director of the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, was on hand to announce all winners with a panel of seafood leaders on the Main Stage to encourage more product development in Alaska’s seafood sector.

“I’ve seen very many smaller, independent companies enter, and they have some of the best, innovative ideas,” said Lilani Dunn, a panelist and marketing director for the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: National Fisherman