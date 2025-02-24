Alaskan Leader Seafoods Delivers on Miso Black Cod Craze Nationwide

SEATTLE, WA – Alaskan Leader Seafoods today announces its premium Miso Black Cod products are available for retail, grocery, and foodservice operators nationwide and now offered at Sprouts Farmers Market, Costco and Pacific Catch. This comes as Google Trends shows a 50% surge in Miso Black Cod recipe searches since 2023, and as Lent, a key seafood consumption period, begins on March 5th.



Miso Black Cod (also known as sablefish), a celebrated restaurant delicacy known for its buttery texture and rich umami flavor, traditionally demands a three-day preparation. Alaskan Leader’s frozen Miso Black Cod products are marinated in authentic miso from Japan’s top producer, Hikari, and offers a convenient solution for home cooks and chefs alike, delivering a gourmet experience in minutes.



Product Lineup:

Retail: Wild Alaska Black Cod with Hikari Miso. 12 oz freezer bags with individually marinated, vacuum-sealed portions. In stock in the freezer case at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide with additional grocers coming online soon.



Retail: Wild Alaska Black Cod with Hikari Miso. 1.875 lb. freezer box with five marinated and vacuum-sealed portions. Now featured at Costco locations in California and Hawaii.



Retail: Wild Alaska Miso Black Cod Deli Kit: Ready-to-bake meal featuring Hikari miso marinated Alaska Black Cod, aromatic jasmine ginger rice and fresh bok choy. Just dropped at Costco locations in California and Hawaii.



Foodservice: Wild Alaska Miso Black Cod Fillets. 1-3 lb. marinated frozen fillets. Available first via US Foods and on menus at Pacific Catch, a West Coast restaurant chain.



“We spent years perfecting this recipe and are proud to bring restaurant-quality seafood with unmatched convenience to consumers and chefs,” says Keith Singleton, President of Alaskan Leader’s Value-Added Programs. “We’re excited to partner with more retailers and foodservice operators to share these exceptional products with the rest of the country.”



Award-Winning

Alaskan Leader’s Miso Black Cod has already garnered significant attention, winning multiple awards at the 2024 Alaska Symphony of Seafood competition and driving a 2,000 percent sales increase for Alaska Black Cod. This rollout aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, easy-to-prepare seafood while also supporting the domestic black cod market and Alaska’s fishing communities.



Sustainable and Nutritious

Harvested in the icy waters of Alaska, each fish is individually caught and processed to ensure peak freshness, carefully tracked for full transparency, and held to Alaska’s world-renowned sustainability standards. Dual certified by the Alaska Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), it meets the highest environmental and quality benchmarks. In addition to being delicious, it is also nutritionally dense, offering higher omega 3 content than salmon.



About Alaskan Leader Seafoods

Alaskan Leader Seafoods was founded in 1991 by a group of seven fishing families from Kodiak Island, who pooled their fishing quotas and resources to create their first vessel, the Alaskan Leader. Today, Alaskan Leader Seafoods operates four “Hook & Line” vessels year-round in the pristine waters of the Bering Sea. The company catches and processes their fish on board and ensures quality and traceability at every step of the production process. With a deep commitment to sustainability and their Alaskan heritage, Alaskan Leader directs half of their profits back to the region, supporting economic activity and strengthening local communities. As one of the largest “Hook & Line” companies, they offer a full line of wild Alaska Cod, Alaska Black Cod (sablefish) and Alaska Salmon products, for retail and foodservice.