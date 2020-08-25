Alaskans Own, Northline Seafoods Share the Harvest

Two Sitka-based fishing entities are teaming up to provide 45,000 pounds of Bristol Bay sockeye salmon to Alaska Native villages that saw record low salmon returns this year.

Alaskans Own and Northline Seafoods announced the unique partnership on Wednesday, Aug. 12, noting that the worldwide pandemic heightened the need for food security in the 49th state.

Working through Catch Together, a project of the Trust for Conservation Innovation, Alaskans Own and Northline Seafoods said they plan to purchase and deliver Bristol Bay salmon to the Chignik Bay and nearby communities and that there is potential to include other communities as well.

