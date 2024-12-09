Alaska’s Total Commercial Salmon Harvest This Year was Ultra-Low in Both Quantity and Value

The total number of fish harvested was the third lowest since 1985, and the value to fishers delivering their catches was the third lowest since 1975, state officials report

The number of Alaska salmon harvested by commercial fishers was the third smallest since all-species records began in 1985, and the value to harvesters, when adjusted for inflation, was the lowest reported since 1975, state officials said.

Additionally, the 450 million pounds of salmon that the total harvest contained was the lowest on record, officials said.

The totals come from a preliminary recap of this year’s salmon season issued on Nov. 18 by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

