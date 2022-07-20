Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

Albertsons Companies Seafood July 20, 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The select ReadyMeals seafood items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market and Vons.

The specified store banners are located in the following states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT.

Product Recall Details:

Product NameSizeUndeclared AllergensPackagingUPCSell Thru DatesStore BannersStates
ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce12ozCrustacean (Shrimp), Fish (Anchovy)Clear plastic container with four compartments23463800000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, VonsAK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE,NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY
ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi12ozCrustacean (Crab), Egg, Fish (Pollock Whiting, Anchovy), WheatClear plastic container with four compartments23463900000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, VonsAK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE,NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY
ReadyMeals Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce12ozCrustacean (Shrimp/Crab), Egg, Fish (Pollock Whiting, Anchovy), Wheat, SoyClear plastic container with four compartments23253500000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including July 18ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, VonsAK, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, NE,NH, NV, NJ, NM, NY, PA, RI, SD, VT, VA, WA, DC, WY

