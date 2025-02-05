Amar Seafood is Granted Licenses for Farming Atlantic Halibut in Norway

This marks an exciting milestone for us as we expand our production with a new location. The site on Krutøya is a historic aquaculture location, now being repurposed for halibut farming.

Anders Sæther, at Amar Seafood, says:

– It’s exciting to see a new species being introduced to Frøya, a municipality known for its aquaculture expertise. We have brought together a unique team with over 100 years of combined experience in farming salmon and other marine species. Together with a good location with right current, temperature and ideal protection, this provides the perfect foundation for halibut farming in Norway.

With three licenses totaling 2,340 tons, Amar Seafood will gradually scale up production, while utilizing the location also as an R&D site to test and improve equipment and operational solutions.

Thank you to Trøndelag County Municipality for supporting our efforts to further develop Norway’s aquaculture industry.