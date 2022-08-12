‘Amazing to be Out Here’: P.E.I. Fall Lobster Fishery Underway

Following a two-day delay due to weather, P.E.I.’s fall lobster fishery launched Thursday morning.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada deemed high winds Tuesday and Wednesday too dangerous for setting lobster traps. Sandra Gaudet, fishing out of Miminegash on the northwest tip of P.E.I., said conditions were excellent Thursday morning.

“Today is beautiful. Very, very light winds, it was really calm,” said Gaudet. “It’s just gorgeous. Oh, it’s amazing to be out here.”

