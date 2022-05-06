Amfori, GSA Partner on Human Rights Due Diligence in Seafood

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with amfori, a leading global business association for open and sustainable trade, outlining the terms and objectives of a partnership.

GSA is an international nongovernmental organization dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. GSA’s two certification schemes, Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Best Seafood Practices (BSP) provide assurances to the marketplace that wild and farmed seafood has been harvested and processed in an ethical manner with respect for, among other things, the wellbeing and security of all employees across the supply chain.

This partnership comes at a critical time as the European Union and governments are introducing regulations for mandatory Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence. Both organizations recognize that it’s becoming crucial that companies are accompanied in their due diligence journey with the right set of tools, available in a seamless way and avoiding duplication of efforts.

This partnership will enable seafood operations to be included in the scope of the amfori BSCI monitoring system, providing assurance on sector-specific aspects (such as ethical risks in seafood processing facilities, farm and vessel management and employee/crew welfare) by using the BAP and BSP certification schemes.

Furthermore, GSA and amfori will collaborate to design resources and share learnings that will contribute to creating competency in performance across their mutual programs and standards.

About the Global Seafood Alliance

The Global Seafood Alliance is an international, nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its Best Aquaculture Practices and Best Seafood Practices certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for seafood globally. The organization’s work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety. Established in 1997 as the Global Aquaculture Alliance, GSA is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more, visit www.globalseafood.org.