Another Slow Year For Crab Fattening on WA’s South Coast

LONG BEACH — Dungeness crab in Long Beach Peninsula waters have the lowest percentage of meat in at least six years of late-October testing.

This is bad news for the traditional Dec. 1 opening date, which has often proved illusory in the past two decades.

Samples gathered Oct. 24 in the south of Klipsan area had a pick-out rate of 18.7%. Last year, crab gathered on Oct. 23 in the local test area had a meat-recovery rate of 19.1%, which itself was considered very low. This compares to 20.9% in 2018, 19.9% in 2017, 23% in 2016 and 23.8% in 2015.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Chinook Observer