Apalachicola Bay oysters could be off the menu for up to five years

Jim Turner, News Service of Florida Seafood July 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE — Apalachicola Bay oysters, sweet and salty mollusks best served raw on the half-shell with a little lemon juice, will be off the menu for up to five years in the latest effort to revive the oyster population in the Franklin County bay.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission unanimously agreed Wednesday to issue an order that will ban the harvesting of wild oysters starting Aug. 1 from Apalachicola Bay as part of a $20 million restoration effort.

The bay, which once supplied more than 90 percent of Florida’s oysters, has been on life support for nearly a decade due to drought, overharvesting and, according to Florida officials, the drain of freshwater at the heart of the state’s “water war” with Georgia.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: News Service of Florida

Related Articles

Seafood

These Bivalves Tell a Story: Murder Point Oysters

May 24, 2019 Todd A. Price, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Murder Point is the largest oyster farm in Alabama. Others in the state include Point au Pins — also on Sandy Bay — Navy Cove and Massacre Island. Louisiana has fewer farmed oysters: Southern Belles, Grand Isle and Caminada Bay. Zirlott suspects Louisiana has been slower to embrace oyster farming because unlike in Alabama, harvesting wild oysters from reefs remains a viable business.