AquaBounty Eyes International Expansion

A company that grows genetically-modified salmon on P.E.I. is planning major expansions in North America and beyond.

Massachusetts-based AquaBounty produces eggs for its GM salmon in Bay Fortune, in eastern P.E.I. The salmon are grown out in Indiana and at a smaller operation in Rollo Bay, P.E.I.

In an investor seminar this week, President and CEO Sylvia Wulf said its first large-scale harvest, 54,000 salmon, would happen this fall from its operation in Indiana.

