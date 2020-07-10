AquaBounty One Step Closer to Selling GMO Salmon; Fish to be Harvested Later This Year

SAMANTHA HORTON, Indiana Public Media Seafood July 10, 2020

A rural Indiana fish farm is one step closer to getting genetically engineered salmon to store shelves. The company is harvesting its first batch of Atlantic salmon helping prepare for its inaugural GMO fish production later this year.

AquaBounty Technologies’s land-based facility in Albany, Indiana, began producing non-GMO Atlantic salmon while waiting for federal permission to import the genetically engineered eggs into the country.

The company imported the GMO salmon eggs to the facility last year, while continuing to grow the conventional fish in separate tanks.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Indiana Public Media

