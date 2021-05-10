AquaBounty Technologies Prepares for the First Commercial Scale Harvest

“During the first quarter of 2021, we completed the setup of our commercial framework and we are now preparing for the first commercial scale harvest of our genetically engineered (“GE”) salmon, which we expect to begin this month,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “The appointment of Dennis Bryant as our Director of Sales is a critical step in our commitment to customer satisfaction, and we are confident that all key processes are in place for the launch of our fish during May.

“We are looking forward to a successful commercial launch of our GE salmon, which will mark a tremendous milestone that has been decades in the making. We have the experience, capital and technology necessary to succeed, and the warm reception from our potential customers has fortified our belief that AquaBounty represents the next-evolution of land-based salmon farming. We remain focused on continued execution in the weeks and months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.

“After successful sampling efforts of our GE salmon with widely respected seafood distributors and other interested groups in the first quarter, we began the customer onboarding process, which focused on finalizing planning and allocations for our impending first harvest. Our GE salmon was well received in sampling, and our sales team is very optimistic regarding near-term demand expectations, considering the resurgence of the food service industry as COVID-19 concerns begin to dissipate and consumers return to restaurants.

