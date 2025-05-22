Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Launches Stakeholder Consultation on Species Scope Extension to Atlantic Cod

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is launching a 30-day public consultation on the inclusion of Atlantic cod (Gadus morhua) within the ASC certification and labelling programme.

To enable quick access to ASC certification, Atlantic cod will initially be added to the scope of ASC Salmon Standard v1.4. It will then be incorporated into the ASC Farm Standard, following the transition period until it becomes mandatory from May 2027 onwards. This gives cod farmers the same time to adapt to the updated requirements as those farming other species.

As quotas for wild-caught cod continue to decline, and market demand grows, farmed Atlantic cod is playing an increasingly important role in meeting global demand.

ASC Chief Commercial Officer Willem de Bruijn said, “Including cod in the ASC certification programme is a significant step forward to meet market demand while promoting responsible practices in the sector. It reflects our continued commitment to drive meaningful change in the seafood farming industry.”

Similarities to Salmon Farming

Atlantic cod farming practices share many similarities with salmon farming including production systems and rearing conditions. The core principles guiding salmonid farming are also relevant to Atlantic cod while environmental impacts—such as fishmeal and fish oil dependency—are comparable across both species.

In Norway, both species are governed by the same strict regulations, ensuring consistent environmental and operational practices.

Key Areas

The consultation seeks to gather insights on the specific environmental and social impacts of farming Atlantic cod and to evaluate whether any additional considerations are needed for its inclusion under ASC Salmon Standard v1.4.

Key specific areas to be explored during the consultation include Forage Fish Dependency Ratio (FFDR) metrics, sea lice indicators, the impact of smolt suppliers, and any additional metrics that could enhance the assessment of Atlantic cod farming.

ASC Director of Standards and Science Michiel Fransen said, “Thanks to the similarities between cod and salmon farming, by making this addition to the ASC Salmon Standard we are able to address growing demand quickly and bring cod farmers into the ASC programme now, in advance of their adoption of the ASC Farm Standard.”

While responses from around the world are welcome, ASC is particularly interested in hearing the views of stakeholders from Norway. Click here for more information about the Atlantic cod consultation and to access the consultation.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Setting The Standard for Seafood.

ASC is driving the world’s leading certification programme for responsibly farmed seafood.

ASC is leading the transformation of the seafood farming industry towards environmental sustainability and social responsibility by setting the most robust standards and providing the highest assurance, integrity and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Our vision is a world where aquaculture plays a major role in supplying food and social benefits for humanity whilst minimising negative impacts on the environment.

Our standards ensure that seafood with the ASC label has been farmed with care.