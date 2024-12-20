Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Reaffirms Commitment To Support ‘Women in Ocean Food’ Innovators

Utrecht, The Netherlands — Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is excited to announce its continued support for the ‘Women in Ocean Food’ programme, in partnership with Conservation International (CI) Ventures and Hatch Blue. The initiative, which supports early-stage female entrepreneurs in emerging markets, will receive funding from ASC for the next three years.

ASC CEO Chris Ninnes expressed the organisation’s dedication to empowering women in the seafood industry. “ASC was the first sponsor of this programme at its inception and we are delighted to continue our support so we can drive change beyond certification, inspire the next generation of leaders and create a lasting impact in seafood farming communities.

“The ‘Women in Ocean Food’ programme supports women to thrive in the blue food sector by providing resources, training and networking opportunities; helping them recognize and fulfill future aspirations. Committing to three years of funding allows for enhanced community-building and longer-term support for the participants.”

Wayne Murphy, Co-founder and Partner in Hatch Blue, welcomed ASC’s commitment saying, “We are incredibly grateful to ASC for sponsoring the Women in Ocean Food Innovation Studio and helping propel it into the future. Their support is vital in fostering an environment where female leaders can thrive and drive meaningful change. Empowering women in ocean-related industries not only brings diverse perspectives but also strengthens our collective ability to create sustainable solutions for the planet. It’s crucial that we continue to invest in and support these leaders, as their work will shape the future of ocean food systems and inspire the next generation of innovators.”

Gracie White, Director of Global Oceans Investments at Conservation International Ventures LLC said, “It’s wonderful to have ASC’s continued support for this programme. Their team members have been fantastic mentors for previous cohorts, and I know our future participants will similarly benefit from their involvement.”

Next stop: Baja California Sur, Mexico

The funding will support the next two-week programme in Baja, Mexico in January 2025, which will host around 24 participants. This will be the fourth globally-focused Women in Aquaculture studio sponsored by ASC.

Participants will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of experts, gaining valuable feedback and potential funding for their ventures. By focusing on innovation and sustainability, the programme seeks to address the challenges faced by women in aquaculture and empower them to lead the way in transforming the industry.

As with previous programmes, a member of the ASC team will be in Baja to host a 90-minute masterclass and provide ongoing mentorship to programme attendees.

By focusing on Latin America for three consecutive years, ASC and its partners can provide higher-quality long term support, and participating companies and projects can better explore collaboration and synergies within the region.

