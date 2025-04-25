Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)’s Big Easy Seafood Takeover

NEW ORLEANS — With brass bands blaring, salmon sizzling and festival crowds buzzing, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) with partners BluGlacier and Inland Foods brought the flavor and story of responsibly farmed seafood to life in New Orleans. The organizations engaged the city’s vibrant community to learn more about the benefits of farmed seafood through a series of high-energy activations around this month’s iconic French Quarter Festival.

Events included an April 9 media and influencer reception at N7 restaurant; April 10 participation in a French Quarter parade; and an April 10 – 13 pop-up booth at the French Quarter Festival. The Festival – attended by more than 800,000 – is considered one of the top 10 food festivals in the nation.

The activations were part of ASC’s multi-year North American marketing campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the value behind ASC’s sea green label. Each year, ASC selects key local markets to conduct promotions through retail partnerships, restaurant collaborations, festival pop-ups and other influential initiatives. New Orleans was one of five 2025 cities selected for its deep culinary roots, strong seafood culture and the unparalleled energy of the French Quarter Festival.

A Night to Savor at N7

The week kicked off April 9 with an ASC-hosted media and influencer reception at the Bywater’s beloved N7 restaurant featuring BluGlacier’s premium Laguna Blanca salmon supplied by Inland Foods. Over 60 guests, from food writers and culinary influencers to chefs and radio hosts, gathered in the restaurant’s leafy open-air patio to enjoy a French-Japanese inspired menu by Chef Anthony Scanio, spotlighting ASC certified salmon from Chilean Patagonia.

Each dish illustrated the flavor and versatility of ASC certified seafood, with Chef Scanio crafting Laguna Blanca salmon 4-ways: Salmon Confit with Buttermilk Dressing and Lemon Jam, Sake Cured Salmon Tartine, Salmon Croque Monsieur with Yuzu Crème Cheese and Fresh Pan Seared Salmon. Leaders from ASC, BluGlacier and Inland Foods shared insights about today’s farm raised seafood — done right — and their collective commitment to sustainability and community.

“Our national marketing campaign is about so much more than just a brand,” said Athena Davis, Marketing Manager, ASC North America. “ASC’s sea green label symbolizes a deep level of assurance to shoppers, retailers and distribution companies that the seafood they’re eating and sourcing comes from certified responsibly sources demonstrating real, positive changes to the future of farmed seafood. New Orleans’ legendary love of fresh seafood made it an ideal city to host tastings, conversations and celebrations around the topics of food accessibility and community, and how we can take action.”

“At Inland, championing sustainably sourced seafood is a core focus of ours – we’re working to make it more accessible to chefs who care about quality and impact,” said Ali Rosenberger, Marketing and Sustainability Director at Inland Foods. “We value partners who are just as serious about quality and responsible sourcing as we are, so working with ASC and BluGlacier is a natural fit. Events like this are where that mission really comes alive – where you can taste the difference and hear the story behind it.”

Making Waves in the French Quarter Parade

The following morning, ASC and BluGlacier brought their mission to the street, joining the French Quarter Festival parade with float-worthy flair. Dressed in seafood-themed costumes, both teams walked the historic French Quarter route handing out fish candies, fish beads and sustainable seafood education, with a custom banner proclaiming: “Eat Responsibly Farmed Seafood. Good for people, planet…and all that jazz.” The parade passed more than 8,000 onlookers and set the stage for a weekend that would draw nearly 800,000 festival attendees.

“This was the perfect stage to show that responsible aquaculture isn’t just important – it’s worth celebrating,” said Kathy Liz, Marketing Director, BluGlacier/Laguna Blanca. “Our Laguna Blanca salmon brings both environmental care and culinary quality to the table, and we loved sharing that spirit with New Orleans.”

Education Meets Entertainment at French Quarter Fest

After the parade’s conclusion, from April 10-13, ASC and BluGlacier hosted an interactive festival booth seated beside the Audubon Aquarium, where thousands of attendees stopped to learn more about ASC’s sea green label and Laguna Blanca’s commitment to the world’s strictest standards for farmed seafood. The booth featured games, giveaways and friendly team members from both organizations ready to engage with curious festival goers about how they can “Sea Green. Be Green.” when shopping and dining on farmed seafood.

As part of their sponsorship, ASC and Laguna Blanca each introduced one of the festival’s musical acts from a main stage, using the moment to deliver brief but powerful messages about how choosing ASC certified seafood like Laguna Blanca salmon has a positive impact on people and planet.

After a Feb. 6 launch at Boston’s Taste America and last week’s New Orleans French Quarter Festival, ASC next turns its multi-market campaign to Seattle, where it will collaborate with Bamboo Sushi and The Kingfish Company for a May preview tasting event launching a World Ocean Month promotion across all Bamboo Sushi locations.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC’s sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices.

Certified seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms.

Certified farms continue to meet the highest standards.

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability.

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com and follow @asc.usa on Instagram.