Aquamar Dives Into Partnership with the SURFER Big Wave Challenge, Celebrating Sushi’s Historic Connection to Surfing

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Aquamar®, a global leader in surimi and convenience seafood products, announced its partnership with the SURFER Big Wave Challenge, an annual competition dedicated to showcasing the high-octane moments of big wave surfing. The collaboration pays homage to the shared history of surfing and surimi, as wave riders were among the first to popularize sushi by way of the California Roll in the 1970s.

This year, Aquamar is sponsoring the Big Wave Challenge “Wipeout of the Year” award which recognizes the most epic and entertaining falls from surfers around the world, with the winner being crowned at the gala awards show in Nazare, Portugal, the zenith of big wave surfing, in October.

“Since surfers in the U.S. were some of the earliest adopters of the California Roll, it is only fitting to merge one of the biggest competitions in surfing with a longtime leader in the surimi space,” said Bill Sharp, creator of the original Big Wave Awards. “We’re excited by the passion and support Aquamar brings to the community while sharing their delicious sushi products with us.”

Along with the partnership, Aquamar has reprised the Big Wave Roll, originally developed as a collaboration among surfers and sushi chefs at California Beach Rock N Sushi in the 1980s. Coinciding with the US Open of Surfing, the roll will be debuted at Big Wave Challenge’s old-fashioned rager surf party at Bruno’s Bar & Grille in Huntington Beach, CA on Friday, August 9.

“We’ve always shared the adventurous and creative spirit of big wave riders. So, reuniting Aquamar with the sport of surfing is the most authentic way for us to honor our founders and fuel excitement around the future of sushi — starting with our modern takes on the California Roll that offer new ways to enjoy our product,” said Daryl Gormley, CEO of Aquamar.

In addition to the Big Wave Roll, guests of the US Open of Surfing afterparty will also be able to sample Aquamar’s new Tropic Shred Roll, Spicy Onda Roll and Big Chipper Roll created with Naoya Tsuruta, sushi Chef at Japanese restaurant, Koi, in Los Angeles, CA. The new rolls feature popular ingredients from the United States that offer a fun spin on the traditional California Roll.

For more information about Aquamar, please visit https://aquamarseafood.com/ and to learn more about the SURFER Big Wave Challenge, please visit https://www.surfer.com/big-wave/about.

ABOUT AQUAMAR®

Aquamar is an innovator in foodservice and retail, building on decades of surimi seafood experience. Aquamar has state-of-the-art surimi manufacturing facilities in both the Los Angeles and New York City regions, in addition to U.S. coast-to-coast operations that ensure timely delivery of premium seafood products to valued customers. Aquamar is committed to food safety in SQF-certified production and product storage locations. Aquamar participates in the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification program for products. For more information, visit https://www.aquamarseafood.com/.

About SURFER Big Wave Challenge

The SURFER Big Wave Challenge is the latest incarnation of the XXL Big Wave Awards, originally created by Bill Sharp in 2000, and is one of the most successful competitions the sport of surfing has ever known. The event celebrates excellence on both sides of the lens, showcasing not only the world’s best big-wave surfers, but also the photographers and videographers who capture their wins (and their wipeouts). All the biggest waves, best rides and best moments of the year will be showcased.