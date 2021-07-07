Area 5 Approved Growing Waters Closed for Oyster Harvest Effective at Legal Sunset July 7, 2021 -DMR

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today that Approved Area 5 “C” growing waters are closed to the harvest of oysters effective at legal sunset on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, due to excessive localized rainfall.

Area 5 Approved growing waters includes the 80-acre off-bottom oyster park south of Deer Island.

