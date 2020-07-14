ASC Farm Certifications Suspended and Withdrawn Following Escapes

A Chilean salmon farm has been suspended following an escape incident. The Caicura 149 Farm in the Los Lagos region of Chile, operated by Salmones Blumar, was suspended following the mass escape on 28 June 2020.

To ensure independence, ASC certification is audited and applied by separate bodies known as Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs). The CAB in this case is Control Union Peru, which suspended the farm’s certificate on 3 July. While a farm is suspended, product from that farm cannot be sold as ASC certified.

Following a separate escape incident in Norway, a farm operated by Mowi has had its certification withdrawn. The certificate was withdrawn from the Mefaldskjaeret Farm after an investigation by the CAB (Bureau Veritas Denmark) found that an escape on 16 June was not out of the control of the farm and was therefore a breach of the ASC Salmon Standard.

